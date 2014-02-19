Here's What The 'Transformers 4' Dinobots Will Look Like

The next “Transformers” movie is out this June.

The fourth instalment in the franchise, “Transformers: Age of Extinction,” will star Mark Wahlberg as Cade Yeager, a mechanic who gets involved with the “robots in disguise.”

One of the most anticipated aspects of the sequel will be the introduction of “dinobots” — robots that transform into dinosaurs. Earlier this month, we saw a brief look at the dinos when Paramount released the first trailer for the movie during the Super Bowl.

Now, we have a better look at what to expect on screen.

Monday, we were invited to check out Hasbro’s lineup of toys for the year at the 2014 Toy Fair. Among the new Transformers were a bunch of the dinobots you’ll see in the film.

These will definitely be among the toys your kids will want this year. Check them out below.

Grimlock

This is the T-Rex you see Optimus Prime on in the trailer.

Kirsten Acuna / Business Insider ‘Transformers: Age of Extinction Generations Voyager’ for ages 8+. Price: $US24.99 Release: May 2014

We got a kick out of seeing Hasbro re-enact the scene from the trailer. The cool thing about this larger dinobot was that he easily transformed in one swift action from this …

Kirsten Acuna/Business Insider ‘Transformers: Age of Extinction Chomp and Stomp Grimlock’ for ages 5+. Price: $US79.99 Release: August 2014

… to this. This toy in particular is the costliest Transformer we saw at $US80.

Slug (left) and Strafe

Dinobot Slug is the purple and red Autobot triceratops, while Strafe (right) is a pterodactyl.

Two more dinos! Slash and Scorn.

Kirsten Acuna/Business Insider Scorn and Slash are part of the Generations Deluxe Line. They’re for children 8+. Price: $US14.99 Release: May 2014

Of course, the movie won’t only feature Dinobots.

Hound, in green, transforms into a military vehicle.

If you’ve watched the first three films, you’ll recognise Bumblebee who transforms into a Camaro. He’ll return in the new movie.

Kirsten Acuna/Business Insider ‘Flip & Change Bumblebee’ for ages 5+. Price: $US19.99 Release: May 2014

Lockdown (top left) and Crosshairs (green, top right) can be seen here. Grimlock action figures were everywhere we looked (orange).

Kirsten Acuna/Business Insider All of the toys above are part of the ‘One-Step Changers’ line for ages 5+. Price: $US9.99 Release: May 2014

Here’s another photo of a lot of the figures together. The Transformers for the younger age group switch quickly and effortlessly from machine to vehicle (or robot to dino and back). That’s good news for parents who otherwise have to try and figure out how to make the change on their own.

Cool thing about this photo: The transformer in the center, Drift, turns into a Bugatti. We hope Michael Bay doesn’t blow him up.

And, of course, here’s Optimus Prime.

Among all the Transformers we spotted, we also came across one that looks like a big spoiler for the film. If you’re big on “Transformers” you may have spotted him above.

Don’t scroll anymore if you don’t want spoilers.

Here’s who you should expect to be the villain in “Age of Extinction”:

Galvatron

If you remember the villain from the last series, Megatron, Galvatron is usually known as a bigger, badder version of him reborn.







