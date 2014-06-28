Here Are All The Vehicles You'll See Turn Into Robots In The 'Transformers' Sequel

The only thing bigger than the explosions you’ll see in “Transformers: Age of Extinction” this weekend, is the array of different Transformers that will appear on screen.
Before they turn into Transformers, they’re just a bunch of really cool, expensive vehicles.
We’ve broken down how much the cars in the new film cost, ranging from $US15,000 to $US2.4 million.
Let's start out with the most recognisable vehicle. Here's the estimated $US150,000 2015 Western Star 5700.
The 5700 won't hit the market until later this year and the exact pricing is unknown, however its predecessor, the 4900, retails for as much as $US150,000 depending on configuration.
While Optimus Prime opens the film in the form of a rusted out 1973 Marmon cab-over truck, the autobot leader eventually takes the form of an awesome 2015 Western Star 5700-based semi.
We'll see two iterations of the famous Chevy Camaro on screen. This vintage modified '67 Camaro can run up to $US60,000.
Even though the autobot scout originally appeared in Transformers canon as a humble VW Bug, Michael Bay's Bumblebee continues to take the form of Chevy's Camaro.
A well maintained version of a '67 Camaro SS can cost as much $US60,000.
The Camaro Concept debuted last year at the Las Vegas Sema Show as a specialty concept. There has not been a price set for the car, but a top of the line 2014 Camaro Z/28 retails for $US74,000.
We'll see a lot of new cars joining the sequel this time around. Chevy's Corvette C7 Stingray starts around $US60,000.
The Stingray has debuted to worldwide acclaim and is seen as the first modern Corvette that is fully capable of taking on the best Europe has to offer. The base Corvette Stingray retails for around $US60,000.
The 1,200 horsepower Vitesse is the world fastest open-top Supercar in 2013 with a top speed of 254 MPH.
The $US170,000-$380,000 Oshkosh Defence Medium Tactical Vehicle will appear as a transformer first introduced in 1984.
The all-terrain Medium Tactical Vehicle can be outfitted for a wide variety of missions including serving as a platform for the Hight Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS). According to Aeroweb, the trucks can cost anywhere between $US170,000- $US380,000 depending on configuration.
While Autobot Hound has appeared as some form of Jeep in the past, he will take on the form of the military vehicle.
The 700 horsepower, 217 MPH supercar costs nearly half a million.
The exotic 2013 Pagina Huayra costs more than $US1 million and will transform into one of the film's villains.
Named after an Andean goddess of wind, the 230 mph Huayra is hand-crafted in Italy and costs an estimated $US1.4 million.
The red and black vehicle will fill in for a human-made Transformer (you read that right) that's modelled off of Bumblebee.
The modified Argosy in the film is a one-off concept, but a normal road-going model can set you back as much as $US250,000.
The truck will transform into Galvatron who also ends up being a human-made Transformer modelled after Optimus Prime.
Bonus: The Chevy Sonic RS won't transform into an Autobot or Decepticon, but the $US15,000 car does get a flashy chase cameo near the film's start.
While the Chevy Sonic is the GM's entry into the economy car market, the white and purpose rally car model that appears in the film is anything but economical. In fact, it's a purpose-built racer designed to the conquer the rough and tumble world of off-road rally racing. There are no-release pricing figures for the RS in the film, but a normal Sonic can be had for around $US15,000.
