Here Are All The Vehicles You'll See Turn Into Robots In The 'Transformers' Sequel

Andrew Cooper/Paramount Pictures Mark Wahlberg teams up with a 2014 Camaro Concept in ‘Transformers: Age of Extinction.’

The only thing bigger than the explosions you’ll see in “Transformers: Age of Extinction” this weekend, is the array of different Transformers that will appear on screen.

Before they turn into Transformers, they’re just a bunch of really cool, expensive vehicles.

We’ve broken down how much the cars in the new film cost, ranging from $US15,000 to $US2.4 million.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.