A Small Factory Owner Is Building Incredible Life-Size Transformer Replicas

A week before the next “Transformers” movie hits theatres, one man is making his own real-life Optimus Prime and Bumblebee robots.

Li Lei, a small factory owner in China, builds giant replicas of the beloved children’s toys in his spare time with his own money for rent and sale.

Reuters photographer Aly Song took photos of the many colourful transformer robots and dinobots he creates.

They’re incredible.

We’ve reached out to Song and Reuters to find out more about the life-size Transformers and have included their commentary below.

Here are a few of Lei’s Transformer creations. According to Song, Lei started making his replicas 10 years ago.

Many of them tower above passersby.

Not all of Lei’s creation are massively tall. The replicas range in height from 20-30 centimeters to 15.6 meters.

Replicas are made out of metal, plastics, sponges, and recovered auto parts. Here, kids are resting on a giant tank creation.

These transformers are still a work in progress. A medium-sized Transformer takes a total of three workers and 10 days to complete.

Lei has made more than 200 replicas including planes, a tank, the Eiffel Tower, dinosaurs, Spider-Man, and Captain America.

They’re put together and are on display in the outskirts of Shanghai. Lei says he has received many new orders with the release of the next “Transformers” sequel out this June.

