A Small Factory Owner Is Building Incredible Life-Size Transformer Replicas

Kirsten Acuna

A week before the next “Transformers” movie hits theatres, one man is making his own real-life Optimus Prime and Bumblebee robots.

Li Lei, a small factory owner in China, builds giant replicas of the beloved children’s toys in his spare time with his own money for rent and sale.

Reuters photographer Aly Song took photos of the many colourful transformer robots and dinobots he creates.

They’re incredible.

We’ve reached out to Song and Reuters to find out more about the life-size Transformers and have included their commentary below.

Here are a few of Lei’s Transformer creations. According to Song, Lei started making his replicas 10 years ago.

Real life transformersREUTERS/Aly Song

Many of them tower above passersby.

Transformers replicasREUTERS/Aly Song

Not all of Lei’s creation are massively tall. The replicas range in height from 20-30 centimeters to 15.6 meters.

Life sized transformersREUTERS/Aly Song

Replicas are made out of metal, plastics, sponges, and recovered auto parts. Here, kids are resting on a giant tank creation.

Kids sitting on transformersREUTERS/Aly Song

These transformers are still a work in progress. A medium-sized Transformer takes a total of three workers and 10 days to complete.

Transformers real lifeREUTERS/Aly Song

Lei has made more than 200 replicas including planes, a tank, the Eiffel Tower, dinosaurs, Spider-Man, and Captain America.

Transformers replica REUTERS/Aly Song

They’re put together and are on display in the outskirts of Shanghai. Lei says he has received many new orders with the release of the next “Transformers” sequel out this June.

Transformer replicaREUTERS/Aly Song

