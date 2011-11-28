The Fastest Tablet Ever Made Is Now Available For Pre-Order

The Asus Eee Pad Transformer Prime was only announced a few weeks ago, but it’s already available for pre-order all over the Internet.



It runs Honeycomb, it’s a third of an inch thick, it sports an 8 MP camera, and it comes in 32 GB or 64 GB flavours.

But Asus’s biggest bragging point on the Transformer Prime is that it’s the first tablet to sport a quad-core processor.

If you’re sold, then DigitalTrends has the list of places taking pre-orders:

Best Buy

B&H

GameStop

TigerDirect

