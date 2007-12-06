Transformers Director: I Hate MSFT, HD-DVD. Again.

Blow-’em up director Michael Bay (Transformers, Armageddon, The Rock, etc) is at it again. Last summer he used his personal blog to rant about the evils of HD-DVD – the next gen DVD format that Microsoft (MSFT) is backing – and to complain about his Transformers flick not appearing on Sony’s (SNE) rival Blu-Ray format. Then he apologized, more or less.

Now Michael says that he believes Microsoft is backing HD-DVD not because it wants it to win, but because it wants both that format and Blu-Ray to fail, so it can sell consumers movies via the Internet. It’s an excellent conspiracy theory: So preposterous it can never be disproved, and because both Blu-Ray and HD are failing, it has the veneer of truth. Maybe a good movie somewhere in there…

CNET has a nice summary.

Related: Sony’s Stringer: Forget Blu-Ray. I Want A Time Machine.

