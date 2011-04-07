How To Transform Your Android Home Screen Into A 3D Environment

Fed up with the standard Android home screen, but don’t want to root your smartphone? Then a launcher app is what you’re looking for.



It’s nothing new, with past home screen launcher apps like LauncherPro, HelixLauncher and any from ADW Things, which transform your home screen into a customisable experience.

But one thing missing from these Android home screen replacements is 3D, something the new SPB Shell 3D app nearly masters.

SPB Shell 3D creates a three-dimensional user interface for your Android device, which improves the aesthetic quality of your home screen, as well as the functionality. Best of all—it’s a removable replacement solution, meaning you’re not stuck with it once you install it.

It’s got some great SPB widgets, both in 2D and 3D, like Animated Weather, Flickr Picture of the Day, and Time (clock) with over 60 skins available. The 3D Carousel intuitively brings out all of your phone’s features in a single, smooth glance, where you can switch between up to 16 panels. Your apps are stored in the Apps List and can have shortcuts on any of the home screen panels (though not on multiple ones). And its Smart Folders that house apps and tools can be resized into three different dimensions (small, medium or large).



The SPB Shell 3D app runs for $14.95, available for smartphones only running Android 2.1 or higher, and devices equipped with an OpenGL ES 2.0 compatible GPU. You can get more information directly from SPB Software.

One thing I haven’t seen for many Android apps is a user manual, which you can download here. It outlines everything for you, so if you have questions on how to use it, you’d be sure to find answers within. Included are instructions for downloading the app from the Android Market, customising your home screen, adding widgets and folders, and using the 3D Carousel.

Via Transform Your Android Home Screen into a 3D Environment with the SPB Shell 3D Launcher App on WonderHowTo.

