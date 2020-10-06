English Premier League clubs spent $140 million in a day as the summer transfer window drew to a close. Here are the biggest deals from a frantic final 24 hours.

Getty/Stuart MacFarlane Thomas Partey to Arsenal was deadline day’s biggest move.

English Premier League clubs spent $US140 million on Monday as the summer transfer window drew to a close.

Manchester United was by far the busiest club, splashing $US75 million on four new signings, while Arsenal also spent tidy $US58 million.

Below is a breakdown of the biggest deals on a frantic final day.

Thomas Partey — Atletico Madrid to Arsenal ($US58 million)

Getty/DeFodi Images

The most expensive deal of the day and Arsenal’s biggest this summer saw the Gunners eventually land Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey after months of speculation.

“We have been watching Thomas for a while, so we’re now delighted to add such a high-quality player to our squad,” Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said, reports the BBC.

“He is a dynamic midfielder with great energy. He brings a lot of experience from a top club that has competed at the highest level in La Liga and the Champions League for several years.”

Amad Traore Diallo — Atalanta to Manchester United ($US48 million)

Who?

That’s what Manchester United fans would have been thinking after the club spent a whopping $US48 million on 18-year-old Atalanta winger Amad Traore Diallo.

While relatively unknown, however, in the Ivorian, United have acquired one of the most promising young forwards in world football, and from Europe’s most exciting attacking team too.

He won’t join immediately, with the club saying he’ll link up with United at a “later date.”

Ben Godfrey – Norwich to Everton ($US26 million)

Getty/Tony McArdle/Everton FC

“I am pretty sure he will play for best clubs in the world one day and he has the potential to captain England. That is what I wish for him.

“He is one of the best centre backs in the world in terms of potential.”

Those were the words of Norwich boss Daniel Farke prior to Ben Godfrey’s deadline day move to Everton, according to TalkSPORT.

Need we say more?

Raphinha – Rennes to Leeds United ($US20 million)

Getty/Damien Meyer

Leeds have gotten off to a flyer in the Premier League, and Brazilian winger Raphinha will only help its cause.

The 23-year-old scored seven goals and produced five assists 30 games for high flying Stade Rennais.

He also managed one goal and two assists in six games this term prior to his move to Elland Road – form that has helped propel Rennes to the top of the Ligue 1 table.

Alex Telles – FC Porto to Manchester United ($US20 million)

Getty/Manchester United

Brazilian left-back Telles has scored an impressive 26 goals and produced over 50 assists for Porto over the last four seasons, though has yet to make his mark with the Brazil national team, earning just one cap.

The 27-year-old said joining United was a “huge honour.”

Edinson Cavani – Free agent to Manchester United (free)

Getty/Franck Fife

Though he cost nothing, Cavani’s move to Manchester United was without doubt the biggest deal of the day.

One of Europe’s most feared strikers over the past decade, United will be hoping the former Paris Saint Germain striker can make the same sort of impact Zlatan Ibrahimovic did following his move to Old Trafford from PSG in 2016.

Questions will be asked about his age, but Cavani, 33, still has plenty to offer.

