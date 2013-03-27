MAP: Thousands Of Miles Of Transcanada's Non-Keystone XL Pipelines

The ambitious Keystone XL Pipeline is expected to carry 830,000 barrels of oil per day from Canada down through the middle of the U.S. However, the project has attracted tons of controversy.



Transcanada, the Calgary-based firm behind the project, recently released its annual report.

We pulled the company’s natural gas pipeline map, which turns out to be far more extensive than its oil pipelines.

What’s notable is that a not insignificant number of systems are longer than the Keystone XL (1,179 miles long if it’s ever built)

For instance, the Gas Transmission Northwest — #7 — which transports gas from Northwest Canada down the Pacific Coast, is a 1,353 miles long.

And the Great Lakes — #8 — which transports gas from Manitoba to eastern Canada and the upper Midwest of the U.S., is the 2,115 miles long.

Meanwhile, all gas pipelines currently under construction are in Mexico…

