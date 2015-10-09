A transgender teen took 1,400 selfies to document his transition over three years

Jamie Raines/YouTube 21-year-old Jamie Raines, three years after he started testosterone.

Jamie Raines is a 21-year-old YouTube and Tumblr star who is known for posting about his transition and giving advice to other transgender men.

He started his physical transition at age 17. To document his progress, Raines started taking a selfie a day in 2012 to see how hormone therapy would change his body. Once he reached 1,400 photos, he decided to turn them into a short film, which will be featured in a new documentary show for Channel 4 on British TV called “Girls to Men,” first spotted by BuzzFeed UK.

Raines said in one of his videos that his earliest memory of knowing he was male was when he was four years old. Throughout his childhood, he cut his hair short and wore male clothes. Puberty was an especially uncomfortable time in his life, he said.

By the time he was 17, Raines knew he identified as transgender.



He started testosterone treatment when he was 17 and immediately began taking selfies to document his progress.

Jamie Raines/Tumblr Raines during his first YouTube video back in 2012.

In addition to the testosterone, Raines got surgery seven months later, which cost £5,925, or over $US9,000. On YouTube, Raines posts videos to fans to answer questions about his recovery process post-operation and how his scars are healing.

Jamie Raines/Tumblr Raines and his girlfriend Shaaba.

He told BuzzFeed that it took him approximately two years before he started growing facial hair, but noticed a change in his voice after a few months. On Tumblr, Raines said he went into testosterone treatments with no expectations, but was happy with his results.

Jamie Raines/Tumblr Raines on the day he picked up his testosterone prescription on the left and exactly three years later on the right.

“It feels like it takes ages for things to start happening but then when it does start everything changes really quickly. Now people are surprised when I tell them I’m trans,” he told BuzzFeed.

It hasn’t been only physical changes.

“I guess I cry less and my temper is slightly shorter, but I don’t think it’s changed my personality or anything,” Raines told BuzzFeed

.

Jamie Raines/YouTube A facial comparison between 2012 and 2015.

“Girls to Men” will premiere on October 13 and you can follow Raines on Tumblr and YouTube here.

