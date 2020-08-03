A travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand is off the table for now due to rising case numbers in Australia, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says

Photo by Emmanuele Contini/NurPhoto via Getty Images

New Zealand Prime Minister says plans for a trans-Tasman bubble between her country and Australia are on “the backburner” following a significant surge in COVID-19 cases in Victoria.

Previously, both governments had expressed serious interest in opening travel between the two countries to rebuild their shattered tourism industries, contingent on the coronavirus remaining under control.

New Zealand has not seen a case of COVID-19 with an unknown source in 93 days.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has put plans for a trans-Tasman travel bubble between her country and Australia on ice following a surge in cases in Victoria.

Speaking to TVNZ1’s Breakfast on Monday morning, Ardern said the dramatic increase in Australian cases over the past few weeks meant any travel bubble would likely now be in distant future.

“It’s incredibly difficult to watch to see our cousins over the ditch going through this, it’s also a message to us to continue to maintain our vigilance,” she said.

“In terms of repercussions for our wider plans around a trans-Tasman bubble, obviously that will be a long way off given what they’re experiencing right now.”

Ardern said that Australia must have 28 days without any cases of COVID-19 community transmission before a travel bubble would be possible. “Anywhere where we have COVID-free travel they have to be free of community transmission for a period of time – that will be some time for Australia,” Ardern told ‘The AM Show’ on Monday morning.

“It will be on the backburner for several months,” she added.

There were 671 new cases and 7 deaths in Victoria yesterday, and Melbourne has entered ‘stage four’ lockdown, including a curfew and more restrictions on movement.

The trans-Tasman bubble has been a subject of discussion between Australia and New Zealand over the past few months as both countries attempt to rebuild their shattered tourism industries without compromising their respective coronavirus responses.

When it seemed that both Australia and New Zealand had achieved significant success in containing the virus, the prospect of a bubble was a live possibility. Last week, when Victoria’s case numbers were spiralling but the rest of Australia seemed to be on top of the problem, Tourism Minister Simon Birmingham flagged he was willing to proceed without Victoria.

Following Ardern’s comments, this is anything but certain.

