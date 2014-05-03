TRANS TASMAN TEST: Australia Beats New Zealand 30-18

Kangaroo fans at the ANZAC Test match. Mark Kolbe/Getty

Australia won it’s 16th Trans Tasman Test in a row, beating Stephen Kearney’s New Zealand side 30-18 at Allianz stadium last night.

New Zealand looked to be in with a chance to break the record held by Australia since 1998, holding a 18-12 lead over the Kangaroos at half time.

But the combined talents of Billy Slater, Greg Inglis, Jonathon Thurston and Cameron Smith put the Kiwis in their place turning a 6 point deficit into a 12 win in the second half.

Kangaroos captain Cameron Smith said despite Australia’s winning streak his team knew the Kiwis wouldn’t go down without a fight.

“At no stage did we ever think it was ever going to be a walkover. They’re a very proud nation and a proud team. We didn’t expect anything less,” he said.

“The old heads of our sides, they really showed our pride tonight for the jersey that we were wearing.

“They gave our team and certainly the coaching staff a scare early on but it was pleasing with the way we finished. I think we showed why we’re a champion side.”

Thurston was named man of the match.

