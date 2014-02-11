This Is What You See On The Legendary Trans-Siberian Railway

All eyes are on Russia this week as the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi are underway.

One of the coolest ways to see the vast nation is a trip on the Golden Eagle Trans-Siberian Express, one of the world’s longest train rides at 6,850 miles.

Its route extends from Moscow to Vladivostok, a Russian city that borders China and North Korea.

Passengers can choose from 16 eastbound or westbound journey dates from May to September. If you’re willing to share a suite with someone on the 15-day voyage, you can buy an all-inclusive boarding pass for as little as $US15,495. It’s a steal, since you’re embarking on the journey of a lifetime.

Additional reporting by Callie Bost.

