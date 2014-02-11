This Is What You See On The Legendary Trans-Siberian Railway

All eyes are on Russia this week as the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi are underway.

One of the coolest ways to see the vast nation is a trip on the Golden Eagle Trans-Siberian Express, one of the world’s longest train rides at 6,850 miles.

Its route extends from Moscow to Vladivostok, a Russian city that borders China and North Korea.

Passengers can choose from 16 eastbound or westbound journey dates from May to September. If you’re willing to share a suite with someone on the 15-day voyage, you can buy an all-inclusive boarding pass for as little as $US15,495. It’s a steal, since you’re embarking on the journey of a lifetime.

Technically, the Trans-Siberian Express follows a 5,771-mile route from Moscow to Vladivostok.

But the train occasionally travels off that route during the journey. In total, the 15-day journey is almost 6,850 miles. That's one-third of the world's circumference.

While on board (and not looking out the window), passengers sleep in luxurious suites.

Here's the dining room car.

The train even has a lounge/bar car.

The passengers depart from the Moscow station after a champagne toast and a performance by a military brass band.

Before the train leaves the city, passengers explore landmarks like Red Square.

They also see St. Basil's Cathedral.

The next stop is 590 miles in at Kazan, the capital of Tatarstan. Here, passengers can explore the Kremlin Fortress.

Within the Kremlin walls are more landmarks, like the Annunciation Cathedral.

Here, passengers tour the Ipatiev House, where Nicholas II was executed by the Bolsheviks in 1918.

The train's next stop is Novosibirsk, 2,072 miles from departure.

The train stops intermittently to let passengers take photos. Brave passengers can even take a dip in the water.

Next, the train stops in Ulan Ude, 3,506 miles into the trip.

The train then stops in Ulaan Baatar, Mongolia, where passengers can explore the city and tour Gorkhi-Terelj National Park.

If you're more intrigued by snow-capped mountains than sun-kissed lakes, the train makes four winter journeys in February and March.

In July, the train makes a journey specifically to Ulan Baatar for the Naadam Festival, a major local sporting event.

