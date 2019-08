Many of your favourite goods, like the iPhone 7, TVs, and billions of sneakers are made overseas. Some products could cost more if they were made in the US.

Follow BI Video On Twitter

EXCLUSIVE FREE REPORT:

25 Big Tech Predictions by BI Intelligence. Get the Report Now »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.