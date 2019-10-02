Search

18 transgender celebrities who are changing television

Frank Olito
Pose mj rodriguez blanca
MJ Rodriguez is an Emmy-nominated actress. FX
  • More TV shows are featuring transgender actors and characters. 
  • Laverne Cox started on “Orange Is the New Black” and has become a superstar and trans activist. 
  • FX’s “Pose” starred multiple trans people, including MJ Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson, and Indya Moore.
Zion Moreno is starring in the “Gossip Girl” reboot, which just premiered on HBO Max.
Zion Moreno in gossip girl
Zion Moreno in ‘Gossip Girl.’ HBO Max
Zion Moreno made a name for herself as a transgender model and then switched to acting, appearing in Netflix’s “Control Z.”

In 2020, it was announced that Moreno would join the cast of the reboot of “Gossip Girl” on HBO Max. In the first season — which premiered this summer — Moreno’s character Luna is one of the rich kids with a bad attitude. 

“Gossip Girl’s” executive producer Joshua Safran told Variety in July 2021 that Luna is transgender in the series. 

“We decided as writers that this isn’t a show that’s about how she became her authentic self. That’s just not our story. Luna is Luna to these people, and that’s that,” Safran said in the interview.

MJ Rodriguez is known for her work on “Pose” and recently became the first transgender person to be nominated for a major acting Emmy.
MJ Rodriguez appears on 'Pose.'
MJ Rodriguez. Jordan Strauss/ AP
Before landing her role on “Pose,” MJ Rodriguez appeared on TV in shows like “Nurse Jackie” and “The Carrie Diaries.” But it’s her role as Blanca Rodriguez on “Pose” that really catapulted her into the spotlight. 

After three seasons, Rodriguez was finally nominated for an Emmy in May 2021 for her role in “Pose,” making history. 

“I do believe this is a pivotal moment. There’s never been a trans woman who has been nominated as a leading outstanding actress, and I feel like that pushes the needle forward so much for now the door to be knocked down for so many people — whether they be male or trans female, gender nonconforming, LGBTQIA+, it does not matter,” Rodriguez told Variety in July.

Elliot Page acted in “Umbrella Academy” and “Tales of the City” before coming out as transgender.
Elliot Page acted in 'Umbrella Academy.'
Elliot Page. Rich Polk / Getty
Getting his start in “Juno” in 2007, Page also made a name for himself in Netflix’s “Umbrella Academy” as Vanya Hargreeves and “Tales of The City” as Shawna Hawkins. 

In 2020, Page came out as transgender. 

“I love that I am trans,” Page wrote in a statement in 2020. “And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive. To all the trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse, and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you, and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better.”

Variety reported last year he will continue his role in “Umbrella Academy.”

Laverne Cox got her start on “Orange Is the New Black.”
Laverne Cox got her start on 'Orange Is the New Black.'
Laverne Cox. Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Laverne Cox jumped into the spotlight in 2013 when she started playing Sophia Burset on Netflix’s “Orange Is the New Black.” In the show, she played a transgender inmate in a women’s prison. 

For her role on the show, Cox was nominated for three Emmy awards. In 2014, she was the first openly transgender person to be nominated for a Primetime Emmy in an acting category.

In 2015, she won a Daytime Emmy for executive producing “Laverne Cox Presents: The T Word,” becoming the first openly transgender woman to win the award.

Cox appeared in a few other TV shows like “The Mindy Project,” “Dear White People,” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” But the actress has rebranded as an activist for transgender rights. 

“It’s amazing that in various parts of the country, young people are still struggling who are LGBTQ+. And I think it’s because we still, culturally, have this very rigid idea of what women should be,” Cox told Yahoo Life in 2018. “And because of that, young people are being bullied, particularly LGBTQ youth. There’s unprecedented visibility for trans folks now, but we’re being attacked more than ever before.”

Asia Kate Dillon stars as Taylor Mason in “Billions.”
Asia Kate Dillon stars as Taylor Mason in 'Billions.'
Asia Kate Dillon. Bryan Bedder/GettyImages
In 2016, Asia Kate Dillon earned a spot on Netflix’s “Orange Is the New Black,” playing Brandy Epps, but most people know them as Taylor Mason on Showtime’s “Billions.” By playing Mason, Dillon has become the first non-binary actor playing a non-binary character on TV.

Dillon told “Good Morning America” in 2019 this role helped them better understand their own identity. 

“In that moment it crystallized for me, that it was going to be OK for me to never change my body if that was my journey and I was still valid as a non-binary person and a trans person,” they said.

Dillon made headlines in 2017 when they spoke out about the Emmys’ gendered award categories.

“It’s not the first time I’ve thought about this, but it was certainly the first time where I felt like I had a unique opportunity and a platform to engage in the conversation about questions that I had,” Dillon told Variety.

In response, the MTV Movie & TV Awards created a gender-neutral acting award category, which Dillon presented that year.

Most know Alex Blue Davis as the first trans actor on “Grey’s Anatomy.”
Alex Blue Davis was the first trans actor on 'Grey's Anatomy.'
Alex Blue Davis. Phil Mccarten/ AP
Alex Blue Davis got his start in TV on shows like “2 Broke Girls” and “NCIS,” but he is best known for his role on “Grey’s Anatomy.” Davis played an intern, Dr. Casey Parker, who is an openly trans man. 

Showrunner Krista Vernoff said she re-wrote Parker’s coming out plot line several times. Ultimately, the character says, “I’m a proud trans man, Dr. Bailey. I like for people to get to know me before they find out my medical history.”

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in 2018, Davis said the line was monumental for him. 

“What’s cool about the show, the episode and Krista’s vision for this character is he’s about way more than being trans,” Davis said. “I cried at the table read, it was very moving for me. I’ve been waiting for a moment like this on TV my whole life. I am so honored I got to say that line on TV because it’s a long time coming.”

Dominique Jackson made a name for herself on FX’s “Pose.”
Dominique Jackson
Dominique Jackson. Richard Shotwell/ AP
Dominique Jackson is known for her role as Elektra Abundance on FX’s groundbreaking show “Pose,” which ended this year.

In season one, her character decides to get sex assignment surgery — commonly referred to as “bottom surgery” — and Elektra lost some friends and her boyfriend over the decision. 

“Throughout the years, many people have had this misconception about being transgender and they have always come from their comfortability,” Jackson told Metro in 2019. “But we also have to realize that having gender-affirming surgeries, it is a personal journey. Every trans person’s journey ends in a certain place. My version of complete was bottom surgery. A lot of people just thought we did this surgery because it’s always about ‘getting a man’ or something like that.”

Outside of acting, Jackson has also written a book titled “The Transexual from Tribago,” which chronicles her personal journey. 

 

Indya Moore is another transgender person who appeared on “Pose.”
Indya Moore.
Indya Moore. Jordan Strauss/ AP
Indya Moore started as a model, but they really made a name for themselves when they were cast as Angel on FX’s “Pose.” As a trans and non-binary person, they became a mainstream success, booking even more modeling gigs and eventually becoming Elle’s first trans cover model

In that cover story, Moore said activism is one of the most important parts of their life. 

“When I’m around people having conversations about their day, I’m looking at them, like, ‘What could they possibly be talking about? How are we not talking about deconstructing white supremacy right now? How are we not trying to save trans people?'” Moore told Elle in 2019. “I don’t know who I am outside of someone who’s just trying to be free and find safety for myself and for others.”

Jamie Clayton is known for her role in Netflix’s “Sense 8.”
Jamie Clayton.
Jamie Clayton. Paul A. Hebert/ AP
Jamie Clayton is known for her role as Nomi Marks on Netflix’s “Sense 8.” In the series, Clayton plays a trans hacker who develops the ability to see into the minds of eight other people around the world. 

When the show ended in 2018, Clayton joined Netflix’s “Designated Survivor” as Sasha Booker. 

Outside of TV, Clayton has become an activist for trans rights, especially trans visibility in Hollywood.

“Actors who are trans never even get to audition for anything other than roles of trans characters,” she tweeted in 2018. “That’s the real issue. We can’t even get in the room. Cast actors who are trans as non-trans characters. I dare you.”

Hunter Schafer stepped into the limelight with HBO’s hit “Euphoria.”
Hunter Schafer.
Hunter Schafer. Jordan Strauss/ AP
Hunter Schafer’s only acting credit to date is her role as Jules on HBO’s “Euphoria.” Though her acting resume is small, it’s impactful. Her character is one of the only trans characters on TV that doesn’t actually struggle with her identity

“There need to be more roles where trans people aren’t just dealing with being trans; they’re being trans while dealing with other issues,” Schafter told Variety in 2019. “We’re so much more complex than just one identity.”

Tom Phelan starred in a groundbreaking role on “The Fosters.”
Tom Phelan.
Tom Phelan. Broadly/ YouTube
Like Hunter Schafer, Tom Phelan has a short list of acting credits, but his role in “The Fosters” was revolutionary. He became one of the first trans actors to play a young trans character. In the show, his character, Cole, tackles taking hormones and experiencing misgendering. 

He told The Hollywood Reporter in 2015 that while his character is great for trans visibility, he worries that it won’t make that big of an impact.

“We’ve come a long way with being in the public eye, but in terms of lessening violence, there hasn’t been a lot of change,” he said. “Media representation is great, but it’s not going to promote visible, genuine change. Media representation is for the community and for young trans kids and it’s for people looking to see themselves. I don’t think it’s for the rest of the world. Its primary function is to serve as a looking glass so that people who feel lost and confused can look and see themselves.”

Elliot Fletcher has had recurring roles on some of the biggest shows on TV, like “Shameless” and “The Fosters.”
Elliot Fletcher.
Elliot Fletcher. Jordan Strauss/ AP
In 2016, Elliot Fletcher took on his first trans role on MTV’s “Faking It.” Since then, he has continued playing trans characters, like Trevor on Showtime’s “Shameless” and Aaron Baker on “The Fosters.” 

“There’s no one version of a trans guy in Hollywood anymore,” Fletcher told The New York Times in 2020.

Josie Totah transitioned after starring in NBC’s “Champions.”
Josie Totah.
Josie Totah. AT&T/ YouTube
Prior to transitioning, Josie Totah appeared in a number of TV shows, including “Jessie,” “Glee,” and “Liv and Maddie.” Right before coming out, she starred as Michael Patel in NBC’s “Champions.”

In 2018, she announced that she was transgender and prefers she/her pronouns. She continues to act, appearing in “The Other Two” and “No Good Nick.” In late 2020, Totah became the lead in the “Saved by the Bell” reboot.

“This week, I’m going off to college. I’m also going to continue my acting career, and I am so excited to do both things as myself,” she wrote in a Time article in 2018. “I plan to play roles I haven’t had the opportunity to play. And I can only imagine how much more fun it’s going to be to play someone who shares my identity, rather than having to contort myself to play a boy. I’m going to gun for those roles, be it a transgender female or a cisgender female. Because it’s a clean slate — and a new world.”

Jen Richards produced and starred in the web series “Her Story.”
Jen Richards.
Jen Richards. Demis Maryannakis/ AP
Jen Richards is best known for her work on the web series “Her Story,” which she co-produced. She also played Violet in the show, which was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award in 2016. 

Since then, Richards has appeared in “Nashville,” “Better Things,” and “Tales of the City.”

Outside acting, Richards also works to promote trans visibility and to fight for trans rights. For example, she founded the Trans 100, which honors and recognizes people and organizations that are doing good within the trans community. 

She has also been vocal about the importance of casting trans people in trans roles. 

“If they cast a cis woman, they’re ultimately saying a trans woman is a type of woman,” Richards told Variety. “They cast a cis man, they’re saying that, at the end of the day, a trans woman is a kind of man. Right from the moment you cast a man as a trans woman, you’ve already proven that you are out of step.”

Alexandra Billings is most recognizable for her role in “Transparent.”
Alexandra Billings.
Alexandra Billings. Chris Pizzello/ AP
Alexandra Billings is the first transgender person to play a transgender character on TV when she took the role of Donna in 2005’s “Romy and Michele: In the Beginning.” Since then, she has appeared in “How to Get Away with Murder,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “ER,” “Eli Stone,” and “Goliath” as a trans character. But the actress is best known for her role as Davina on Amazon’s “Transparent.” 

She has also been outspoken about cis-gendered people taking trans roles. In an op-ed for HuffPost, she explained her frustrations with Jared Leto’s Oscar-winning performance in “Dallas Buyers Club,” in which he played a trans woman. She especially found it frustrating that the actor didn’t acknowledge the trans community in his acceptance speech at the Golden Globes. 

“He spoke about shaving his legs, he spoke about his backside in his bikini, and he spoke about a Brazilian wax he never got because it seemed to be too much trouble,” Billings wrote in 2016. “What he didn’t speak about was the transgender woman he played, or the millions of other transgender people in the audience, or the hundreds of millions of people around the world who are living with and dying from the AIDS virus.”

Trace Lysette has appeared in “Transparent” and the movie “Hustlers.”
Trace Lysette.
Trace Lysette. Chris Pizzello/ AP
Trace Lysette began her acting career in 2014, playing Shea on Amazon’s “Transparent.” Her character is an openly trans woman who is a yoga instructor and educator.

Lysette made headlines in 2017 when she came forward and accused her “Transparent” co-star, Jeffrey Tambor, of inappropriate sexual behavior while on set. 

“Despite multiple uncomfortable experiences with Jeffrey, it has been an incredible, career-solidifying honor to bring life to my character, Shea, on Amazon’s ‘Transparent,'” the actress wrote in a statement at the time. “Working on the award-winning series as a low-income trans woman with active roots in New York’s ball culture is a rare opportunity most of my sisters are not given.”

Tambor, who later left the show, responded to the accusations by saying he accepted he was not a perfect coworker but that he had “never been a predator — ever.”

Outside of “Transparent,” Lysette has appeared on FX’s “Pose” and “Hustlers.”

Brian Michael Smith starred as a trans man in OWN’s “Queen Sugar” and is now the first trans man to be named on People’s “Sexiest Men Alive.”
Brian Micahel Smith.
Brian Micahel Smith. Phil Mccarten/ AP
Brian Michael Smith has been earning acting credits since 2011, appearing in TV shows like “Gossip Girl,” “Girls,” “Chicago P.D.,” “Blue Bloods,” and “After.” But in all of these shows, he played a cis straight man. It wasn’t until 2017, however, that Smith came out as trans through his character on OWN’s drama series “Queen Sugar.” 

Most recently, he has acted in “911: Lone Star.”

As the trans community pushes for more trans actors to play cis roles, Smith is proof that it’s possible. 

“There weren’t a lot of trans male roles when I started out,” Smith told NBC News in 2017. “I was really trying to be cautious about [choosing a trans role] because it was something I was interested in, but I wanted to make sure that it resonated with me, and it would have a positive impact on trans and non-trans people alike.”

In November, People Magazine included Smith in their “Sexiest Men Alive” list — he is the first trans man to be named on the annual list.

“I’ve been called many things, this is a first,” Smith wrote on his Instagram after the announcement. “Incredibly honored to be included in this list with so many actors I admire. Big love to @people for the historic shout-out.”

 

Nicole Maines is portraying the first trans superhero on CW’s “Supergirl.”
Nicole Maines.
Nicole Maines. Richard Shotwell/ AP
Before acting, Nicole Maines was the subject of several documentaries that focused on the trans experience. In 2016, she was profiled in HBO’s “The Trans List,” and in 2018, she was profiled again in “Not Your Skin.” 

She then moved into acting, becoming the first trans superhero on TV. Maines plays a reporter named Nia Nal on CW’s “Supergirl.” The character is eventually turned into a superhero named Dreamer.

“I’ve been doing a lot of auditions lately because a lot of different shows have been really eager to tell the story of transgender people,” Maines said at Comic-Con in 2018. “It seems only fitting that we have a trans superhero for trans kids to look up to. I wish there was a trans superhero when I was little.”

About the Author
Frank Olito