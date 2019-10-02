18 transgender celebrities who are changing television

Zion Moreno is starring in the “Gossip Girl” reboot, which just premiered on HBO Max.

Zion Moreno made a name for herself as a transgender model and then switched to acting, appearing in Netflix’s “Control Z.”

In 2020, it was announced that Moreno would join the cast of the reboot of “Gossip Girl” on HBO Max. In the first season — which premiered this summer — Moreno’s character Luna is one of the rich kids with a bad attitude.

“Gossip Girl’s” executive producer Joshua Safran told Variety in July 2021 that Luna is transgender in the series.

“We decided as writers that this isn’t a show that’s about how she became her authentic self. That’s just not our story. Luna is Luna to these people, and that’s that,” Safran said in the interview.