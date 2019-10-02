18 transgender celebrities who are changing television

- More TV shows are featuring transgender actors and characters.
- Laverne Cox started on “Orange Is the New Black” and has become a superstar and trans activist.
- FX’s “Pose” starred multiple trans people, including MJ Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson, and Indya Moore.
In 2020, it was announced that Moreno would join the cast of the reboot of “Gossip Girl” on HBO Max. In the first season — which premiered this summer — Moreno’s character Luna is one of the rich kids with a bad attitude.
“Gossip Girl’s” executive producer Joshua Safran told Variety in July 2021 that Luna is transgender in the series.
“We decided as writers that this isn’t a show that’s about how she became her authentic self. That’s just not our story. Luna is Luna to these people, and that’s that,” Safran said in the interview.
After three seasons, Rodriguez was finally nominated for an Emmy in May 2021 for her role in “Pose,” making history.
“I do believe this is a pivotal moment. There’s never been a trans woman who has been nominated as a leading outstanding actress, and I feel like that pushes the needle forward so much for now the door to be knocked down for so many people — whether they be male or trans female, gender nonconforming, LGBTQIA+, it does not matter,” Rodriguez told Variety in July.
In 2020, Page came out as transgender.
“I love that I am trans,” Page wrote in a statement in 2020. “And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive. To all the trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse, and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you, and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better.”
Variety reported last year he will continue his role in “Umbrella Academy.”
For her role on the show, Cox was nominated for three Emmy awards. In 2014, she was the first openly transgender person to be nominated for a Primetime Emmy in an acting category.
In 2015, she won a Daytime Emmy for executive producing “Laverne Cox Presents: The T Word,” becoming the first openly transgender woman to win the award.
Cox appeared in a few other TV shows like “The Mindy Project,” “Dear White People,” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” But the actress has rebranded as an activist for transgender rights.
“It’s amazing that in various parts of the country, young people are still struggling who are LGBTQ+. And I think it’s because we still, culturally, have this very rigid idea of what women should be,” Cox told Yahoo Life in 2018. “And because of that, young people are being bullied, particularly LGBTQ youth. There’s unprecedented visibility for trans folks now, but we’re being attacked more than ever before.”
Dillon told “Good Morning America” in 2019 this role helped them better understand their own identity.
“In that moment it crystallized for me, that it was going to be OK for me to never change my body if that was my journey and I was still valid as a non-binary person and a trans person,” they said.
Dillon made headlines in 2017 when they spoke out about the Emmys’ gendered award categories.
“It’s not the first time I’ve thought about this, but it was certainly the first time where I felt like I had a unique opportunity and a platform to engage in the conversation about questions that I had,” Dillon told Variety.
In response, the MTV Movie & TV Awards created a gender-neutral acting award category, which Dillon presented that year.
Showrunner Krista Vernoff said she re-wrote Parker’s coming out plot line several times. Ultimately, the character says, “I’m a proud trans man, Dr. Bailey. I like for people to get to know me before they find out my medical history.”
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in 2018, Davis said the line was monumental for him.
“What’s cool about the show, the episode and Krista’s vision for this character is he’s about way more than being trans,” Davis said. “I cried at the table read, it was very moving for me. I’ve been waiting for a moment like this on TV my whole life. I am so honored I got to say that line on TV because it’s a long time coming.”
In season one, her character decides to get sex assignment surgery — commonly referred to as “bottom surgery” — and Elektra lost some friends and her boyfriend over the decision.
“Throughout the years, many people have had this misconception about being transgender and they have always come from their comfortability,” Jackson told Metro in 2019. “But we also have to realize that having gender-affirming surgeries, it is a personal journey. Every trans person’s journey ends in a certain place. My version of complete was bottom surgery. A lot of people just thought we did this surgery because it’s always about ‘getting a man’ or something like that.”
Outside of acting, Jackson has also written a book titled “The Transexual from Tribago,” which chronicles her personal journey.
In that cover story, Moore said activism is one of the most important parts of their life.
“When I’m around people having conversations about their day, I’m looking at them, like, ‘What could they possibly be talking about? How are we not talking about deconstructing white supremacy right now? How are we not trying to save trans people?'” Moore told Elle in 2019. “I don’t know who I am outside of someone who’s just trying to be free and find safety for myself and for others.”
When the show ended in 2018, Clayton joined Netflix’s “Designated Survivor” as Sasha Booker.
Outside of TV, Clayton has become an activist for trans rights, especially trans visibility in Hollywood.
“Actors who are trans never even get to audition for anything other than roles of trans characters,” she tweeted in 2018. “That’s the real issue. We can’t even get in the room. Cast actors who are trans as non-trans characters. I dare you.”
“There need to be more roles where trans people aren’t just dealing with being trans; they’re being trans while dealing with other issues,” Schafter told Variety in 2019. “We’re so much more complex than just one identity.”
He told The Hollywood Reporter in 2015 that while his character is great for trans visibility, he worries that it won’t make that big of an impact.
“We’ve come a long way with being in the public eye, but in terms of lessening violence, there hasn’t been a lot of change,” he said. “Media representation is great, but it’s not going to promote visible, genuine change. Media representation is for the community and for young trans kids and it’s for people looking to see themselves. I don’t think it’s for the rest of the world. Its primary function is to serve as a looking glass so that people who feel lost and confused can look and see themselves.”
“There’s no one version of a trans guy in Hollywood anymore,” Fletcher told The New York Times in 2020.
In 2018, she announced that she was transgender and prefers she/her pronouns. She continues to act, appearing in “The Other Two” and “No Good Nick.” In late 2020, Totah became the lead in the “Saved by the Bell” reboot.
“This week, I’m going off to college. I’m also going to continue my acting career, and I am so excited to do both things as myself,” she wrote in a Time article in 2018. “I plan to play roles I haven’t had the opportunity to play. And I can only imagine how much more fun it’s going to be to play someone who shares my identity, rather than having to contort myself to play a boy. I’m going to gun for those roles, be it a transgender female or a cisgender female. Because it’s a clean slate — and a new world.”
Since then, Richards has appeared in “Nashville,” “Better Things,” and “Tales of the City.”
Outside acting, Richards also works to promote trans visibility and to fight for trans rights. For example, she founded the Trans 100, which honors and recognizes people and organizations that are doing good within the trans community.
She has also been vocal about the importance of casting trans people in trans roles.
“If they cast a cis woman, they’re ultimately saying a trans woman is a type of woman,” Richards told Variety. “They cast a cis man, they’re saying that, at the end of the day, a trans woman is a kind of man. Right from the moment you cast a man as a trans woman, you’ve already proven that you are out of step.”
She has also been outspoken about cis-gendered people taking trans roles. In an op-ed for HuffPost, she explained her frustrations with Jared Leto’s Oscar-winning performance in “Dallas Buyers Club,” in which he played a trans woman. She especially found it frustrating that the actor didn’t acknowledge the trans community in his acceptance speech at the Golden Globes.
“He spoke about shaving his legs, he spoke about his backside in his bikini, and he spoke about a Brazilian wax he never got because it seemed to be too much trouble,” Billings wrote in 2016. “What he didn’t speak about was the transgender woman he played, or the millions of other transgender people in the audience, or the hundreds of millions of people around the world who are living with and dying from the AIDS virus.”
Lysette made headlines in 2017 when she came forward and accused her “Transparent” co-star, Jeffrey Tambor, of inappropriate sexual behavior while on set.
“Despite multiple uncomfortable experiences with Jeffrey, it has been an incredible, career-solidifying honor to bring life to my character, Shea, on Amazon’s ‘Transparent,'” the actress wrote in a statement at the time. “Working on the award-winning series as a low-income trans woman with active roots in New York’s ball culture is a rare opportunity most of my sisters are not given.”
Tambor, who later left the show, responded to the accusations by saying he accepted he was not a perfect coworker but that he had “never been a predator — ever.”
Outside of “Transparent,” Lysette has appeared on FX’s “Pose” and “Hustlers.”
Most recently, he has acted in “911: Lone Star.”
As the trans community pushes for more trans actors to play cis roles, Smith is proof that it’s possible.
“There weren’t a lot of trans male roles when I started out,” Smith told NBC News in 2017. “I was really trying to be cautious about [choosing a trans role] because it was something I was interested in, but I wanted to make sure that it resonated with me, and it would have a positive impact on trans and non-trans people alike.”
In November, People Magazine included Smith in their “Sexiest Men Alive” list — he is the first trans man to be named on the annual list.
“I’ve been called many things, this is a first,” Smith wrote on his Instagram after the announcement. “Incredibly honored to be included in this list with so many actors I admire. Big love to @people for the historic shout-out.”
She then moved into acting, becoming the first trans superhero on TV. Maines plays a reporter named Nia Nal on CW’s “Supergirl.” The character is eventually turned into a superhero named Dreamer.
“I’ve been doing a lot of auditions lately because a lot of different shows have been really eager to tell the story of transgender people,” Maines said at Comic-Con in 2018. “It seems only fitting that we have a trans superhero for trans kids to look up to. I wish there was a trans superhero when I was little.”