Those safer looking new trampolines could be causing more injuries

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Safer looking trampoline designs haven’t helped reduce injuries, say Australian researchers.

And those netted enclosures could contribute to the risk by leading parents to falsely think that their children are safe from injury.

On average there were 1,737 trampoline injuries reported nationally each year from 2002 to 2011.

Injury rates increased among all age groups, although this is highest among children aged 5 to 9 years.

“History provides no evidence of an observable effect of voluntary Australian standards for trampoline safety on population rates for trampoline injury,” the researchers write.

“The major design modification – netted enclosures – could contribute to the risk of injury by leading parents to falsely believe that a netted enclosure eradicates the risk of injury.”

Karen Ashby of the Monash Injury Research Institute and colleagues report their findings in the Australian and New Zealand Journal of Public Health.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.