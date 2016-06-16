We tried a trampoline fitness class -- and it was much harder than we expected

We tried JumpGYM, a cardio class offered by New York City trampoline fitness studio JumpLife. We had assumed the class would be easy, but to our surprise, it was actually a really intense workout. There’s a lot of jumping, and weights are incorporated to strengthen and tone. We never felt so uncoordinated.

Story by Lisa Ryan and video by Stephen Parkhurst

