The strengths and weaknesses of every personality type

Even though the Myers-Brigg Type Indicator personality test is controversial, it’s still extremely popular in today’s business world.



It tests four behavioural binaries to come up with 16 distinctive personality types. To give you an idea of how important it is, 80% of the Fortune 500 companies and 89 of the Fortune 100 companies use it to analyse their employees.



The Career Assessment Site created a helpful infographic to show what the strengths and weaknesses of each type as well as how common your personality type is and average household income.



First take the test to see which type you get, and then check out the infographic below.

Career Assessment Site

