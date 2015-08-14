Amy Schumer explains why all her skirts in 'Trainwreck' were uncomfortably short

If you feared seeing more than you wanted of Amy Schumer in “Trainwreck” due to her short skirts and dresses, then mission accomplished on their part (and you weren’t alone).

“The costume designer, Lisa Evans, on this movie, it was her idea to make everything just a little too short, just slightly, just so you’re uncomfortable,” Schumer told Melbourne’s KIIS 101.

Just don’t mistake the high hemlines for “skanky.” Schumer isn’t having that, which the aforementioned KIIS 101 interviewers found out.

Evans, the costume designer, also took issue with Schumer’s character being reduced to being “skanky.”

“Her character is a girl that, on occasion, gets dressed up in an overly sexy way and on occasion gets dressed up in a really sweet way and a lot of things in between,” she told The Huffington Post.

After all, there was some really grounded reasoning to show so much of Schumer’s leg.

“She doesn’t realise what she’s doing,” Evans described. “She’s kind of throwing it together and has skewed her personal and professional lives together. She stays out too late and she has 10 minutes to get dressed and she runs to the office, and maybe it’s a skirt that she would normally wear out to a bar or to a club, but instead she’s wearing it to work with a blazer — the lines were blurred.”

Schumer said the character reminds her of herself as a college sophomore a decade ago.

“I was in a lot of pain,” Schumer, 34, told the radio station. “I was spreading myself too thin. I was drinking a lot and then I just realised how destructive it was.”

