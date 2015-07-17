Amy Schumer and Bill Hader had to go on a date to prove they had chemistry for 'Trainwreck'

Jammi York, AOL Director Judd Apatow with ‘Trainwreck’ co-stars Bill Hader and Vannesa Bayer at AOL Build.

Former “Saturday Night Live” star Bill Hader has worked with Judd Apatow on huge hits such as “Knocked Up” and “Superbad,” but he still had to prove himself as a worthy romantic interest in “Trainwreck.”

In “Trainwreck,” Amy Schumer, who also wrote the movie, plays a journalist who falls for a sports doctor (Hader) who she interviews.

As part of the lengthy audition process, Hader had to go out on a date with Schumer.

To prepare for the comedy, Apatow made Hader and Schumer go on a date while he observed. During an AOL Build panel with director Judd Apatow and “Trainwreck” co-stars Bill Hader and Vanessa Bayer, they discussed the first date.

“They flew me out to New York. And I, like Vanessa [Bayer], met Amy at the audition. And then Judd took us to Babbo, the restaurant, and he made us have a date together.” Hader said. “We just awkwardly sat across from each other going, ‘So…I know John Mulaney do you know John Mulaney?’ And she’s like, ‘Yeah, I’ve known John for a long time.'”

Universal via YouTube Before being officially cast in ‘Trainwreck,’ Bill Hader had to prove he had good chemistry with star Amy Schumer.

While on the date, Apatow observed how the two of them interacted and took a lot of photos of the two of them.

“And then [Apatow] walked around the ‘Girls’ season three premiere party just showing pictures to Lena Dunham like, ‘Would you want to see these two people have sex with each other? Would you buy them as a couple?'” Hader said.

Apatow confirmed with a succinct “Yeah” that this was indeed true.

While this approach might seem unconventional, Apatow has a method to his madness.

“I really wanted to make sure you believed Amy and Bill as a couple, and I wanted to make sure they had some sort of dynamic between them because there are hilarious people, and people you love who make awful couples, we see it all the time in movies. So I just wanted to see if it felt right.” Apatow said on Hader’s entire audition process.

Hader eventually got the part, but he didn’t know until he received a text from Schumer, who also didn’t seem to realise that nobody had told him yet.

Universal Hader was flown to New York for his trial date with Schumer.

“I didn’t know I had it and then Amy Schumer texted me, ‘Yay!’ And I wrote back, ‘Yay what?’ And she texted back, ‘Oh s**t!’ That’s how I found out I got the movie.” Hader said.

“Trainwreck” will be in theatres July 17.

