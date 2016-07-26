The long-awaited 'Trainspotting' sequel finally has a trailer

YouTube/Sony Pictures From the teaser trailer for ‘T2: Trainspotting 2.’

The original cast of Danny Boyle’s critically acclaimed 1996 film “Trainspotting” reunites in a new teaser trailer for the film’s upcoming sequel, “T2: Trainspotting 2.”

Based on the novel “Porno,” a sequel to Irvine Welsh’s 1993 novel “Trainspotting,” the second film — picking up a title cue from the “Terminator” sequel — will reportedly take place 20 years after the events of the first film. The original cult classic starred Ewan McGregor, Jonny Lee Miller, Ewen Bremner, and Robert Carlyle as destitute heroin users in Edinburgh, Scotland.

In the brief new teaser, a train rambles along a track before revealing the film’s four stars, Spud (Bremner), Renton (McGregor), Sick Boy (Miller), and Begbie (Carlyle), standing together alongside the railway.

“It’s been 20 years since we met these characters,” director Danny Boyle told The Hollywood Reporter about the upcoming sequel. “John Hodge’s screenplay brilliantly explores what’s happened to them — and to us — in the intervening years.”

“T2: Trainspotting 2” will open in theatres in February 2017.

Watch the teaser trailer below.

