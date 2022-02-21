After Sydney’s train network shutdown, the union has lashed out at the transport minister’s ‘terrorist-like activity’ accusation

Wendell Teodoro/Getty Images

Sydney’s commuter rail network shut down on Monday after discussions between the union and the NSW Government broke down.

NSW Transport Minister David Elliott claims the union has engaged in “terrorist-like” conduct.

The Rail, Tram and Bus Union sharply criticised Elliott, saying he’s “simply not fit to be a Minister”.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

The union representing Sydney railway workers has heaped criticism on NSW Transport Minister David Elliott, who today accused public transport staff of engaging in “terrorist-like activity” to spark a major train network shutdown.

All Sydney Trains and NSW TrainLink intercity services were suspended on Monday morning, leaving tens of thousands of commuters in the lurch and contributing to significant traffic jams across the city.

The surprise suspension was called by Transport for NSW, which found that industrial action planned by Rail, Tram and Bus Union (RTBU) members would compromise commuter safety.

The RTBU met the decision with shock and anger, claiming there was no strike.

Its limited industrial action would not have impacted commuters nor their safety, the union said, adding that its workers showed up on Monday ready to do their job.

Speaking on 2GB Monday morning, Elliott called those claims “bullshit” and “union spin”.

“Hijacking the city on the day it’s supposed to come out of restrictions, we’re supposed to get economic activity going again, it’s just ridiculous,” he told host Ben Fordham.

“They cannot use the city’s transport system for some terrorist-like activity,” Elliott added.

“They think they’re going to be able get their way because the government’s gonna fold, this is all about them damaging the government 12 months before an election.”

The RTBU today labelled Elliott a “grub” for likening its workers to terrorists.

After Elliott dismissed a reporter’s questioning over his comments, the union declared the situation was “incredible”.

“First David Elliot lies about the non-existent ‘rail strike’, then accuses workers of being terrorists, and then lies about his lies,” the organisation said in a post.

“This bloke is simply not fit to be a Minister.”

The bitter dispute is the result of a lengthy industrial relations tussle between the union, Sydney Trains, and NSW TrainLink over a new enterprise bargaining agreement.

The decision to suspend today’s services came shortly after the breakdown of Sunday night negotiations between those parties at the Fair Work Commission.

The RTBU states it is pushing for improved worker safety, protection against potential rail service privatisation, and a “commitment to maintaining the existing level of hygiene” provided on the job.

The union claims its planned action would see workers perform “the shifts they are set without any changes” for a fortnight, a change they claim would impact management, not commuters.

On Friday, Transport for NSW Secretary Rob Sharp said the union’s planned action would impact commuters, whether the union admitted it or not.

“During our negotiations, we have made reasonable concessions and we continue to encourage the unions to come back to the bargaining table rather than take action, to work with us to make two new Enterprise Agreements that benefit not just our employees, but also our customers,” Sharp said.

Transport for NSW is yet to detail whether services will run again on Tuesday.