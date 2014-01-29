Trains Overflow With Trash During Chinese New Year Rush

Chinese travellers are expected to make 3.62 billion trips during the Spring Day festival. And we already showed you what a nightmare the train journey can be.
What’s worse than the overcrowding, is the tendency of some travellers to use the length of the train as a trash receptacle.
A passenger throws garbage on the floor of a train travel ling from Shenzhen to Zhengzhou.
Passengers stand on their seats to make room for the cleaner collecting the garbage.
