Trains Overflow With Trash During Chinese New Year Rush

Mamta Badkar

Chinese travellers are expected to make 3.62 billion trips during the Spring Day festival. And we already showed you what a nightmare the train journey can be.

What’s worse than the overcrowding, is the tendency of some travellers to use the length of the train as a trash receptacle.

A passenger throws garbage on the floor of a train travel ling from Shenzhen to Zhengzhou.

China train new yearReuters

Passengers stand on their seats to make room for the cleaner collecting the garbage.

Chinese new year gargbageReuters

