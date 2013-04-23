See What It's Like For US Troops In Pre-Deployment Training For Afghanistan

Military members know very well that if you aren’t deployed to a war zone, you’re likely training for one.



Soldiers deploy to Iraq and Afghanistan (and elsewhere) in year-long stints, while the other services typically go for six to seven months. But soon after troops return and celebrate their homecoming, they often have to get ready for next time.

It’s all the nature of their constantly changing ‘workplace’ — some soldiers get off active duty while brand new ones check in, enemy tactics change, and new techniques need to be learned.

It’s called predeployment training, where they hone their skills and learn a few new ones, so they can be ready for whatever happens downrange.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.