There may be a 'Training Day' TV series on the way

The 2001 cop drama “Training Day,” starring Denzel Washington as a crooked LA cop and Ethan Hawke as his rookie partner, might be headed to television.

Deadline is reporting that “Training Day” director Antoine Fuqua and producer Jerry Bruckheimer are shopping around a series idea to the broadcast networks. Fuqua would executive produce and potentially direct the pilot.

The movie followed a day in the life of Jake Holt (Hawke) as he goes through a training course with a rogue narcotics officer (Washington). Written by David Ayer (director of “Suicide Squad”), Washington’s performance led to a Best Actor Oscar win.

According to Deadline, the series would take place 15 years after the events in the movie, set in the LAPD with the rookie cop being black and the veteran corrupt cop being white.

Fuqua’s latest movie, “Southpaw,” recently opened in theatres. His next movie, a remake of “The Magnificent Seven” comes will be released in September 2016.

