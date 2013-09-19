Trainer Straps GoPro To An Eagle, Awesomeness Ensues

A video posted to LiveLeak depicts a literal bird’s-eye view of an eagle in flight.

Judging by the folks on the ground, it’s safe to say this particular eagle is likely in captivity, complied, and was in no way under duress.

The North American Bald Eagle can grow to be as large as approximately 12 pounds with a wing span of 90 inches (female, male a bit smaller).

They can live almost 50 years and hit an altitude of 10,000 feet.

Watch:

