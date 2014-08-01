Take The Arduous, 17-Hour Train Trip To Mauritania's Remote Iron Mines [PHOTOS]

REUTERS/Joe Penney Passengers take a break while travelling on a SNIM train carrying iron ore and mine workers across the desert outside Nouadhibou June 25, 2014.

On Tuesday, Mauritania and its partly government-run ore mining company, SNIM, reported that they expect to make 13 million tons of iron ore in 2014. That’s a lot of iron.

A majority of the iron ore in the North African country is found in its vast deserts, which are isolated from the major shipping ports on its coast. How does the ore get to the ports, and how do the laborers, who come from all over all the world for the promise of work, get to the mines? They take the train, of course.

