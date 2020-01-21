I took a $20, 4-day train ride between Zambia and Tanzania, and even though it was delayed by an entire day, I'd do it again

Ben Mack / Insider The route the Tazara train took from Zambia to Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, was winding with lots of curves.

Hoping to experience an African safari on a budget, I recently travelled first class on the Tazara train from Kapiri Mposhi, Zambia, to Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, for $US20.

The journey was supposed to take three days, but because of several delays it ended up taking four.

The views were terrific, the food was surprisingly good, and there were numerous amenities including a lounge, but after a while it did seem to drag on.

Even though I didn’t get to see much wildlife, the scenery was incredible, the train was comfortable, and the price was so affordable that I’d do it again.

The Tazara is a local passenger train that goes from Zambia to Tanzania – and is supposed to be one of the world’s most scenic train rides, according to The Guardian, offering a chance to see some of Africa’s famous wildlife, like elephants, zebras, lions, giraffes, and more as it travels for days. The BBC reported that it was like going “back to train travel of a bygone era.”

I recently travelled on the train. Though in many ways the journey was what I hoped it would be, it also had its share of surprises. It was far more luxurious (meals could be ordered and brought to the cabin, for example) but also took a fair bit longer than I thought it would. Here’s what it was like to spend several days on board for the price of a pair of movie tickets.

There was no line at the station in Kapiri Mposhi. My first-class ticket cost $US20 — and looked like something you’d get at a raffle.

Ben Mack / Insider My first-class ticket to ride on the Tazara.

You can reserve tickets by phone in advance, but I was able to walk right up to the window and buy a ticket easily. For about 300 Zambian kwacha, or about $US20, I was able to get a bunk on what I was told was the “best” first-class carriage.

After a delay of two hours that was not explained, we were finally able to board.

Ben Mack / Insider Boarding the Tazara train for Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

There was not much to do at the station. The only restaurant was closed, and there was no WiFi – so the two-hour delay felt even longer. After I showed my ticket, a uniformed man led me through the crowds directly to my cabin. “Enjoy the adventure,” he said with a smile.

My cabin was more luxurious than I expected, even though it was small and there were four of us in it.

Ben Mack / Insider With Yves, left; Venango, bottom; and Edwardo, top, on day three of our trip.

The cabin had four bunks, a small table, and storage space above the door and under two of the bunks. Each bunk also had a pillow and bright-coloured, thick blanket with “Tazara” emblazoned across it in thick black letters. My lower-right bunk was comfortable to sit on – a good thing, since that’s where I would be spending a lot of time for the next few days.

In the cabin with me were Edwardo and his uncle Venango, who were going to Dar es Salaam for a holiday, and Yves, an NGO worker from Halle, Germany, on his way to a seminar on the island of Zanzibar. We all got on well – none of us kept the others up at night.

Most of the first-class area was quite nice, like the washroom, which had semi-warm water.

Ben Mack / Insider A washroom for first-class passengers.

I was surprised the sinks were metal – and remained fairly clean throughout the journey, even though I never saw anyone cleaning them.

The electricity also often stopped working, sometimes for hours at a time. I had to be conservative when I turned my phone on to take pictures, and I was glad I brought several books for entertainment.

The toilets, however, were not.

Ben Mack / Insider One of the toilets for first-class passengers.

The first-class toilet was a squat toilet, which is essentially a hole in the floor. Using it while the train moved was interesting.

The train also had a bar/snack stand, where you could buy things like bottled water for about $US0.40.

Ben Mack / Insider The bar and snack stand on the Tazara train.

Besides bottled water, there were also bananas for $US0.40 each – considered expensive for the region. But a bag of popcorn was just $US0.65. It was all cash-only.

The lounge was usually quite full.

Ben Mack / Insider Passengers relaxing in the lounge on the Tazara train next to the restaurant and bar/snack stand.

The lounge’s turquoise couches felt plastic-y and weren’t as soft as my bed. But they were softer than many third-class seats – which was probably why most people I met there said they came from third class.

The restaurant was also often busy.

Ben Mack / Insider The Tazara train’s restaurant car.

While some people were ordering food, a lot of people in the restaurant were just sitting and talking. Even though there were fans on the ceilings, I never saw them working.

Meals could also be ordered and brought to the cabin, and they were quite affordable at about $US2 for a full-course dinner.

Ben Mack / Insider Dinner of beef stew with nshima and watermelon on the first night aboard the Tazara train.

For dinner, the choices were chicken, a beef stew, or fish, which cost about $US0.40 extra. Breakfast consisted of eggs, four slices of bread with a small scraping of butter, coffee or tea, and also cold spaghetti. It also cost just $US2.

Alternatively, food could be purchased at any of the dozens of stops along the way, from friendly locals who would walk right up to the train.

Ben Mack / Insider Women selling food at a Tazara train stop.

“Ndizi!” the women balancing enormous plates and bowls on their heads would shout in Swahili, meaning they were selling fresh bananas. “Maembe!” others would say, meaning they were selling very ripe mangoes. You could usually buy a bunch for about $US0.40 by simply passing money through the window – and it was really quite something to see the women walk around, balancing everything perfectly on their heads without using their hands or having to walk slowly.

The train was maybe the bumpiest I’d been on. But the bed was comfy enough that I slept soundly — with the covers over my head in case of mosquitoes.

Ben Mack / Insider The bed I slept on aboard the train was comfortable.

There were not many mosquitoes, but there were enough other buzzing insects that they could be annoying at times. The thick bedsheets were surprisingly breathable, and though the pillow was fairly lumpy, it served its purpose, too.

The second- and third-class cabins were not as nice.

Ben Mack / Insider One of the third-class cabins on the Tazara train.

Most people in second- and third-class were travelling only from one village or town to another and not the whole way to Dar es Salaam. The seats were hard, and space was pretty cramped – I wouldn’t want to be sitting there for several days.

The back of the train was simply left open. It would have been more dangerous, were it not for a large sign with a skull.

Ben Mack / Insider A sign warning of the danger of stepping off the back of the train.

You could just walk right off the back of the train if you weren’t paying attention – which was probably why the sign was there. A popular spot for people to go to smoke, it’s also where a priest hung out with his pet goat during the journey.

While our constant movement kept mosquitoes away, there were other bugs — some of which were the largest I’d seen.

Ben Mack / Insider A large bug appearing at breakfast on the Tazara train.

The dragonfly-looking insect that flew in through the open window for breakfast one morning was so large that I thought it was a bird at first. It flew around the cabin for a whole day, buzzing as loud as a swarm of bees.

We travelled with the windows open, since it was warm and there was no air conditioning. The green scenery was just as spectacular as I hoped.

Ben Mack / Insider Taking in the scenery in Tanzania on the third day of the Tazara’s journey from Zambia to Dar es Salaam.

The fans in our cabin were broken, so keeping windows open was the only way to let in cool air. Since there were frequent heavy rains, it meant the air also smelled incredibly fresh.

But it was the brightly coloured villages and towns we stopped in that were truly exciting.

Ben Mack / Insider A bustling village in Zambia along the Tazara train’s route.

Dozens, and sometimes hundreds, of people milled about whenever the train pulled in somewhere. Each place had something different to see – while some of the stops appeared to be little more than a collection of huts, others had large, vibrant marketplaces.

On the second day, we crossed into Tanzania. When border guards came aboard, they demanded a “fee” of $US100 — in US dollars only, and in cash.

Ben Mack / Insider A stop in Chandaweyaya, Zambia, near the Tanzanian border.

I did not want to pay the fee. But I had to, they told me, or I would be arrested. I didn’t have any US dollars – only Zambian kwacha, Tanzanian shillings, and British pounds. Fortunately, my cabin-mate Yves had dollars, which I was able to exchange for pounds.

Sometimes we’d stop in towns and villages for an hour or more. And we stopped in a lot, lengthening the amount of time we were delayed.

Ben Mack / Insider At a station in Tanzania on the third day of the Tazara’s journey to Dar es Salaam.

Eventually, word got around the train we’d be at least a day late in getting to Dar es Salaam. I was glad I didn’t have a flight to catch until a few days after we were originally scheduled to arrive.

By the third and fourth days, the scenery was still incredible, but it felt slightly repetitive —and so did the food, which was the same for each meal.

Ben Mack / Insider Hot tea with milk and sugar came with breakfast each morning on the train.

One of the highlights of the Tazara is supposed to be passing through wildlife parks. Unfortunately, because of all the delays, it was dark when we did – meaning there were no animals to see. I had to content myself with watching the continually unfolding green forests and fields, and the thunderstorms that rolled through every few hours.

By the time we got to Dar es Salaam, on the Tanzanian coast, I was ready for something new.

Ben Mack / Insider Departing the Tazara train at the Dar es Salaam train station, after a 16-hour delay in total.

Our journey was supposed to take three days and two nights. But because of so many delays, it ended up taking four days and three nights. As I stepped off the train at about 9 a.m. and got lost in the enormous crowd, it felt weird to be back on ground that was not moving.

But for the price, and what I was able to experience, I’d do it again.

Ben Mack / Insider The view from the back of the Tazara train.

The journey had been the longest single train ride I’d ever been on. Even though it took several days, it had been an adventure – a rather affordable one. The only things I’d do differently next time: bring more bottled water and some portable phone chargers, since photo-taking drains battery life rather quickly.

