At Least 1 Dead, 60 Injured After Train Hits Logging Truck In West Virginia

Durbin & Greenbrier Valley Railroad At least one person was killed after the Tygart Flyer train was hit by a logging truck.

At least one person was killed and as many as 60 more were injured Friday afternoon when a passenger train struck a logging truck in West Virginia, the

AP reports.

According to a local CBS station, the collision happened at the top of Cheat Mountain in Randolph County. The train was the Tygart Flyer, operated by Durbin & Greenbrier Railroad. Two of the train’s cars were knocked over.

The Tygart Flyer runs on a “mountain wilderness excursion ride,” a four-hour, 46-mile trip that culminates at the ‘High Falls of Cheat’ waterfall, according to the Durbin & Greenbrier website.

West Virginia Governor Earl Ray Tomblin said emergency services are working with his administration, according to CBS.

