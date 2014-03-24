32 Injured When Train Derails At Chicago O'Hare International Airport

At least 30 people are left injured after a train derailed at Chicago O’Hare International Airport this morning, NBC Chicago reports.

It happened just before 3am.

The train continued past the end of the platform and onto the escalators that lead up to airport terminals.

— NBC Chicago (@nbcchicago) March 24, 2014

NBC Chicago spoke to a TSA agent who wished to remain anonymous.

“I thought it was just a hard stop at the train didn’t even slow down when it was coming in,” the agent said. “It was chaos. People were freaking out. Trying to figure out what happened. Trying to make sure everyone was ok.”

The injuries are not thought to be serious.

We will continue to update as more information becomes available.

