A Train Derailed And Exploded In Virginia

A train has derailed and caught fire in Lynchburg, Virginia, local media report.

It doesn’t appear that anyone is injured, but the area has been filled with thick, black smoke and crews are evacuating people nearby, according to ABC 13 in Virginia. Seven buildings have been evacuated so far.

Others have reportedly been told to shelter in place, and police have told people to avoid the downtown Lynchburg area.

The train apparently went off the tracks in downtown Lynchburg. It’s so far unclear what the train was carrying and what caused the derailment. The train might have been carrying chemicals, according to The Roanoke Times.

A witness told the newspaper that one of the cars had a “flammable” warning on it.

Some of the rail cars reportedly fell into the nearby James River.

The city released this statement to local media:

Lynchburg Police and Fire Department personnel are on the scene of a train derailment in downtown Lynchburg (near Depot Grille). There are extensive flames and smoke. Both motorists and pedestrians are cautioned to avoid the area until further notice.

Check out this intense video from the scene:

Observers also captured photos of the fire and smoke:









