Loud Explosion After Train Derailment Near Baltimore

A train has derailed in the White Marsh area near Baltimore, the Baltimore Sun reports.
The train has been engulfed by a huge fire and there are reports of a loud explosion.
Photos from the scene show the train on fire:
@cbsbaltimore train derailed in front of my office in rosedale. twitter.com/KRL224/status/…
— KRL224 (@KRL224) May 28, 2013
BREAKING CSX freight train derailment and fire, E Biddle at 66th #baltimore #rosedale twitter.com/charlienbc/sta…
— Charlie Bragale (@charlienbc) May 28, 2013
This post will be updated as we find out more…
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.