Loud Explosion After Train Derailment Near Baltimore

A train has derailed in the White Marsh area near Baltimore, the Baltimore Sun reports.



The train has been engulfed by a huge fire and there are reports of a loud explosion.

Photos from the scene show the train on fire:

@cbsbaltimore train derailed in front of my office in rosedale. twitter.com/KRL224/status/… — KRL224 (@KRL224) May 28, 2013

BREAKING CSX freight train derailment and fire, E Biddle at 66th #baltimore #rosedale twitter.com/charlienbc/sta… — Charlie Bragale (@charlienbc) May 28, 2013

This post will be updated as we find out more…

