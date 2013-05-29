Loud Explosion After Train Derailment Near Baltimore

Adam Taylor

A train has derailed in the White Marsh area near Baltimore, the Baltimore Sun reports.

The train has been engulfed by a huge fire and there are reports of a loud explosion.

Photos from the scene show the train on fire:

This post will be updated as we find out more…

