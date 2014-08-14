PHOTOS: Australian Injured When A Train In Switzerland Derailed, Plunging Carriages Into Ravine

An Australian passenger was among those injured when a landslide in a mountainous area of Switzerland caused a train to derail, Swiss Police reported.

The train derailed as a result of a mudslide – likely caused by heavy rain overnight – less than 50 kilometres from the popular ski resort of St Moritz, ABC reported.

One of the trains carriages plunged 10 metres into a ravine, according to Police.

Of the 140 passengers aboard the train, 11 people were injured – including the Australian – and transported to local hospitals for treatment.

This is the second accident in a week involving Swiss trains, typically regarded as some of the safest in the world.

Here are some photos from the scene:

5 People Were Seriously Injured, 6 Sustained Slight Injuries As Train Derail In Swiss http://t.co/QhGoz8MItq pic.twitter.com/qQgqFXYjRX — Jewish Reporter (@JewishReporter) August 13, 2014

A landslide in Switzerland has caused a train to derail, seriously injuring at least 5 people. #9Newscomau #9News pic.twitter.com/ifRCAJ4qxS — Nine News Australia (@9NewsAUS) August 13, 2014

http://t.co/BgDg7pNU1B @mirror &Swiss train crash: Live updates as carriages derail and one plunges into ravine fo pic.twitter.com/nhLKkhdJn9 — WordLink.com (@wordlink) August 13, 2014

2 passenger train wagons derail in the Alps after landslide — RT News http://t.co/VdVbJD54xb pic.twitter.com/Dsl3vmMcmS — Rick Bilyak (@SoundandSights) August 13, 2014

