PHOTOS: Australian Injured When A Train In Switzerland Derailed, Plunging Carriages Into Ravine

Pamela Engel

An Australian passenger was among those injured when a landslide in a mountainous area of Switzerland caused a train to derail, Swiss Police reported.

The train derailed as a result of a mudslide – likely caused by heavy rain overnight – less than 50 kilometres from the popular ski resort of St Moritz, ABC reported.

One of the trains carriages plunged 10 metres into a ravine, according to Police.

Of the 140 passengers aboard the train, 11 people were injured – including the Australian – and transported to local hospitals for treatment.

This is the second accident in a week involving Swiss trains, typically regarded as some of the safest in the world.

Here are some photos from the scene:

