Train Derailment In Spain Reportedly Kills At Least 10 People

A train derailment in north-western Spain has killed at least 10 people, local news outlets are reporting.



The train came off the tracks near the city of Santiago de Compostela. Authorities have not yet confirmed the number of casualties, according to the BBC.

Here’s are some photos from the scene:

Descarrila un TREN EN SANTIAGO DE COMPOSTELA. pic.twitter.com/N11NXCzBkN — Alén Pérez (@AlenPerz) July 24, 2013

Un tren descarrila en Santiago de Compostela y deja CUATRO MUERTOS. pic.twitter.com/InneURtw44

— Alén Pérez (@AlenPerz) July 24, 2013

Spanish newspaper El Pais reports that the train derailed near the entrance to the station at Santiago de Compostela and that there are bodies near the tracks covered with blankets.

The death toll is still in dispute, and there is not yet a count on how many people are injured.

Four train cars overturned and emergency crews are on the scene, according to the BBC.

This post will be updated as we find out more…

