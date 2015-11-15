Five reportedly dead after high-speed train derailment in France

A high-speed train has derailed in France, according to reports and photos posted on social media.

The train was apparently a test train, and was not carrying passengers — but there are reports of five casualties, according to ITV.

Allooooo des infos sur l’explosion d’un train à Eckwersheim ?! pic.twitter.com/8uT8iHqL1t

— Cmouadelph (@Cmouadelph) November 14, 2015

Accident de TGV à Eckwersheim !! pic.twitter.com/N2zBn19BwY

— Cmouadelph (@Cmouadelph) November 14, 2015

Initial reports suggest the crash is unconnected to the deadly terror attacks in Paris last night, than left at least 127 dead and 300 injured.

This story is developing…

NOW WATCH: What Sports Illustrated swimsuit models look like in real life



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.