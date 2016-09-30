At least one dead, 100 injured after train crashes into New Jersey station

Courtesy Annmarie Mercieri A photo of the train crash in Hoboken, New Jersey, on Thursday morning.

At least one person was killed and more than 100 were injured after a commuter train crashed into a train station in Hoboken, New Jersey, at about 8:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Previous reports indicated that three people had been killed in the crash, but Gov. Chris Christie of New Jersey said only one fatality had been confirmed.

The cause of the crash, involving train No. 1614 on the New Jersey Transit’s Pascack Valley Line, was not immediately identified. A WFAN radio anchor who witnessed the crash said the train “simply did not stop” and “went right through the barriers and into the reception area.”

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will be helping New Jersey Transit officials in their investigation of the crash, an NTSB spokeswoman told reporters.

A witness told reporters he saw the train engineer “slumped over in the front of the train.” Chris Christie told reporters later that the engineer was critically injured in the crash, but is at the hospital and cooperating with officials.

Many police officers and firefighters were seen outside the terminal after the crash, some attending to injured people. A woman who was in the front car of the train that crashed told CBS that people in her car were injured and that she thought the train hit people waiting on the platform.

This video appears to show the crashed train:

Joseph Scott, the CEO of Jersey City Medical Center, told reporters that 51 people were being treated at the center for injuries putting them in stable to critical condition. Many were treated on the scene, and none who went to the hospital suffered life-threatening injuries.

Scott added that he didn’t know how many of the injured people had been riding on the train versus standing on the platform.

Annmarie Mercieri, a Hoboken resident, was at the station at the time of the crash.

“I heard a lot of screeching and a big impact,” she told Business Insider, noting that emergency responders quickly blocked off the scene.

“People seemed shaken up by it, but they were still pretty calm,” she said. “I’ve never seen anything like that in my whole life.”

It is unclear how many people were on the train when it barreled into the station and crashed onto the platform during the rush-hour commute, but a passenger told NBC it was “crowded — especially in the first and second cars.”

Matt Hladik, a bystander who witnessed the aftermath of the crash, told Business Insider “people are trying to go about their commute, but it is mass chaos with first responders and everything happening at once.”

Photos have emerged showing the extent of the injuries from the crash:

A passenger on the train told NBC he saw “a woman pinned under concrete.”

“A lot of people were bleeding,” he added. “One guy was crying.”

NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York canceled his planned trip to Israel this morning for the funeral of Shimon Peres and travelled to the site of the crash.

Hillary Clinton tweeted Thursday afternoon that “the images from the train derailment in NJ are horrifying. My prayers are with those who lost loved ones and the dozens who were injured.”

Donald Trump also weighed in: “My condolences to those involved in today’s horrible accident in NJ and my deepest gratitude to all of the amazing first responders,” he wrote on Twitter.

The roof of the train station apparently collapsed:

Christie told CNN that officials were not letting anyone into the station until they could confirm that the structural integrity of the terminal was intact.

Firefighters and first responders were on the scene:

The Hoboken terminal is just across the Hudson River from lower Manhattan. It is one of New Jersey’s busiest train stations; roughly 15,000 people board a train at the terminal every day. Dozens of people were injured when a train crashed at the station in May 2011 due to a mechanical failure.

Jeremy Berke contributed reporting.

