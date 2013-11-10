Train Construction For Mines Has Gone To Zero From 60 For Engineering Company Downer EDI

Getty/ Mark Metcalfe

A downturn in the mining industry has reduced the number of trains constructed by Downer EDI to zero from 60 in just three years.

Chief executive of the engineering and infrastructure company Grant Fenn told the ABC, “So we’ve got a small lull in the market, I think, for a period until that gets soaked up. At this point certainly over the next 12 months we don’t see much changing in that.”

Downer has now turned its attention to mining companies, helping operators better manage their assets and costs, reports the ABC.

Despite the loss of business Fenn expects the market to turnaround, seeing growth opportunities in the public sector and has received support from the state governments.

Read more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.