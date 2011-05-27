Why Tina Fey Is Going To Hate Sarah Jessica Parker's New Movie (VIDEO)

The trailer for Sarah Jessica Parker’s new movie, “I Don’t Know How She Does It,” is flying around the Internet today.



The title itself probably gives you a clue as to why it might dismay Tina Fey, who just wrapped a book tour on which patronizing attention to working mums became a major talking point.

Parker’s September release (which co-stars Greg Kinnear, Seth Meyers and Jessica Szohr) basically elevates this concept into a 90-minute epic.

She plays a high-powered lawyer who’s just trying to keep it all together — as everyone around her marvels as if at the zoo.

Video below.



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.