When The Bookstore Is Closed And You Don't Know What To Read Next, This Kickstarter Will Help You

Picture this: it’s 11pm, and you’re restless. You need a new book to read but you don’t know exactly what you’re looking for. The bookstore across town is closed.

A company called Montage just launched a Kickstarter for ‘Trailers for Books’; a free centralized repository website where readers can find a large selection of trailers for books produced by the Montage creative team and by any other production companies.

You could visit Amazon or your e-reader, but likely, it’ll give you recommendations based on other books you’ve read. That’s great, but maybe you want something different. No, you’re not sure what you mean by that, just…different.

Amazon is designed so you find things you’d likely want, need, or purchase…not so you’ll get lost within its vast world of products.

The team behind ‘Trailers for Books’ gets that.

A “trailer” for a book is a short clip that gives readers an opportunity to peek inside of a book before purchasing and downloading it — or ordering it to be shipped.

The site itself will look like a bookstore. The user will rotate their tablet or computer to explore the shelves, tables and corners of the digital bookstore and click on titles to launch trailers.

The goal is to convey the sense of discovery and exploration we typically experience when walking through a bookstore. The site will not allow you to purchase titles, however, just explore them.

The idea of trailers to promote books is not a new one, of course. Book Trailers for Readers is similar, except it targets kids and teens.

Simon & Schuster has a YouTube page dedicated to trailers for its titles.

You can watch the ‘Trailers for Books’, er, trailer, below. Visit the Kickstarter page here.

