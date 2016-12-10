Watch the explosive new trailer for the latest 'Planet of the Apes' film

The third instalment of the latest “Planet of the Apes” is here. In “War for the Planet of the Apes,” we find Caesar, leader of the apes, deep into a two year battle with humans. This film finds Woody Harrelson playing the evil Colonel trying to destroy all of the apes.

2014’s “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” was the highest-grossing movie from the “Planet of the Apes” franchise yet with over $700 million worldwide at the box office, so 20th Century Fox and “Dawn” director Matt Reeves had a big challenge with the next movie, “War for the Planet of the Apes.”

It opens in theatres July 14, 2017.

