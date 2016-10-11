The first trailer for the 'Power Rangers' movie is here and it blows the TV show away

The first teaser trailer for the new “Power Rangers” movie is here, and it looks like it’s got the potential to live up to the television show that was extremely popular in the 1990’s.

The cast includes Bryan Cranston as the villainous Zordon, but he’s nowhere to be found in this trailer, which also doesn’t show the Rangers in their full suits. However, we do get a glimpse of Elizabeth Banks as the evil Rita Repulsa. Scheduled to hit theatres in March 2017, it’s sure to bring plenty of nostalgia for ’90s kids.

This actually marks the third theatrical “Power Rangers” movie. Twentieth Century Fox released “Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers” in 1995, resulting in a worldwide gross of $66.4 million.” That haul was enough to warrant a sequel: 1997’s “Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie,” which only brought in a paltry $9.6 million at the worldwide box office.

