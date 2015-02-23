This 26-year-old from Baltimore took a 35,000-mile road trip and ended up fighting in the Libyan revolution

“Point And Shoot” is a documentary by two-time Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Marshall Curry.

In 2006, Matt VanDyke, a timid 26-year-old with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder left his home in Baltimore and set off on a self-described “crash course in manhood.” He bought a motorcycle and a video camera and began a 35,000-mile motorcycle trip through Northern Africa and the Middle East. While travelling, he struck up an unlikely friendship with a Libyan hippie, and when revolution broke out in Libya, Matt joined his friend in the fight against dictator Muammar Gaddafi.

Video courtesy of Marshall Curry Productions

Stream the full film on Amazon & iTunes

