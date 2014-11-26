Trailer For New Peter Pan Movie Features A Shot Of Cara Delevingne As A Mermaid

Warner Bros. released the first trailer for “Pan,” which it hopes will be a blockbuster tentpole when it arrives next summer. The movie is directed by Joe Wright who, up to this point, is known for more Oscar-friendly period pieces like “Atonement,” “Pride In Prejudice” and “Anna Karenina.”

“Pan” doesn’t simply retread the familiar tale of Wendy Darling and her brothers’ adventures to Neverland. Instead it focuses on Peter Pan’s backstory, which includes an unlikely friendship between the titular character and a young Captain Hook, played by Garrett Hedlund. Pan’s main rival is Blackbeard, who is played by an almost unrecognizable Hugh Jackman.

But perhaps the most buzz-worthy aspect of the trailer is when supermodel-of-the-moment Cara Delevingne appears as a mermaid.

