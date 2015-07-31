The director of 'True Detective' season 1 is unveiling a new Netflix movie that looks just as intense

After a much-beloved run directing the acclaimed first season of “True Detective,” Cary Fukunaga is giving us “Beasts of No Nation” on Netflix. Netflix says of the film, “when civil war tears his family apart, a young West African boy is forced to join a unit of mercenary fighters and transform into a child soldier.”

“Beasts of No Nation” comes out October 16.

