Watch the trailer for the new Martin Scorsese film that took over 20 years to make

It’s been a passion project for director Martin Scorsese for nearly 30 years. Finally, his film, “Silence,” hits theatres on December 23 and it’s already generating some early awards hype.

Set during the 17th century, the film follows two Jesuit priests, played by Andrew Garfield and Adam Driver, who embark on a journey into the Japanese jungle to find their mentor, played by Liam Neeson. From the trailer, it appears their efforts to find their mentor and spread the gospel of Christianity is met with violence and persecution.

