Watch the trailer for Business Insider's new short film, 'Ikaria: The Island Where People Live Forever'

“Ikaria: The Island Where People Live Forever,” Business Insider’s first short documentary, is now available on iTunes and Amazon. We’d love you to watch it!

Ikaria is one of five areas around the world — dubbed “Blue Zones” by National Geographic Fellow, Dan Buettner — where people live exceptionally long lives. We set out to meet the locals, elders and doctors of this ancient and remote Greek isle, where nature, food and family determine the rhythms of a simpler, and perhaps better, way of life.

Watch the full 22-minute film on iTunes and Amazon.

Directed by Alana Kakoyiannis and David Hands. Edited by Andrew Stern.



