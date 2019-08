The trailer for the upcoming 20th Century Fox film “Hitman: Agent 47” is out. The movie is about a genetically engineered assassin and includes all the explosions, guns, and fights to fill your action movie needs. It’s a reboot of the 2007 film “Hitman”.

“Hitman: Agent 47” will be released next summer.

