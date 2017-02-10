Here's the trailer for Tom Hanks and Emma Watson's new dystopian movie about Silicon Valley

There’s a new trailer out for the upcoming film “The Circle,” an adaptation of the Dave Eggers novel that explores the dark side of Silicon Valley and the tech behemoths that dominate it.

The movie stars Emma Watson, whose character Mae Holland goes to work for a powerhouse tech company called The Circle, a sprawling giant in the mould of a Google or Facebook. Holland is initially in awe of the perks and vibe typical of many tech companies in the Valley, but later discovers a darker side as she become more involved with the company, particularly its founder, played by Tom Hanks. But no spoilers!

Here’s the trailer for the film, which will come out April 28:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

