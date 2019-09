The “Entourage” movie follows the gang as Vince directs his first movie and takes on Hollywood.

Directed by the HBO series creator Doug Ellin, the film is set to release June 5, 2015 and features cameos from Mark Wahlberg, Billy Bob Thornton, and Emily Ratajkowski.

Edited by Devan Joseph

