A trailblazing Afghan female journalist has now fled the country: ‘Like millions of people, I fear the Taliban’

FILE PHOTO: A cameraman films a news anchor at Tolo News studio, in Kabul, Afghanistan October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A trailblazing female Afghan journalist has left the country over the fear of the Taliban.

Beheshta Arghand was the first female presenter to conduct a live, in-studio interview with a Taliban member.

Women in public-facing roles face increasing threats and danger amid the Taliban takeover.

See more stories on Insider’s business page.

A trailblazing Afghan television presenter has left the country out of fear of the Taliban.

Beheshta Arghand, a 24-year-old presenter at independent TOLO News, made waves as the first female television host to conduct a live, sit-down interview with a Taliban leader on August 17, shortly after the fall of the US-backed Afghan government and swift Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

“I left the country because, like millions of people, I fear the Taliban,” Arghand told CNN, adding that she and her family were able to evacuate on a Qatari Air Force plane with the help of prominent activist Malala Yousafzai.

The Taliban, despite its public commitments to allowing women in public life and efforts to show moderation since the group last controlled Afghanistan 20 years ago, has a long track record of hostility to a free press and to women serving in public-facing roles.

The group has ramped up its attacks on the media in recent months, and its retaking of Afghanistan is already rolling back the progress of the last two decades on press freedom and women’s equality in the country.

“I told myself, ‘One of us must start … If we stay in our houses or don’t go to our offices, they will say the ladies don’t want to work,’ but I said to myself, ‘Start working,'” Arghand told CNN of her decision to sit down with a Taliban member. “And I said to the Taliban member, ‘We want our rights. We want to work. We want – we must -be in society. This is our right.”

Two female presenters at state-run Radio Television Afghanistan told the Committee to Protect Journalists they showed up to work to find themselves replaced by men and ordered to go home by the station’s new Taliban leadership.

The crackdown on women in public life has also had a chilling effect on women working for independent news stations like TOLO.

“Almost all our well known reporters and journalists have left,” the station’s owner Saad Mohseni told CNN on Sunday, adding that he’s “been working like crazy to replace them with new people.”

In addition to the Taliban, female journalists also face threats from ISIS-K, the region’s Islamic State affiliate and a Taliban rival. The group carried out the August 26 suicide bombing at Kabul’s international airport that killed 13 US service members and nearly 200 civilians.