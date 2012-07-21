Tragic Pictures From The Denver Shooting Aftermath

Photo: AP Images
We’re finally starting to put together a clearer picture of the tragic late-night shooting at Aurora, Colo’s Century 16 movie theatre.Alleged gunman James Holmes opened fire on moviegoers during The Dark Knight Rises, leaving at least 12 dead.
The scene after the shooting was nothing short of heartbreaking as witnesses hugged and tearfully recounted their stories.
Police then swarmed on Holmes’ apartment, which we recently learned is booby trapped.
Chandler Brannon, 25, was at the theatre during the shooting. Here, he sits at Gateway High School, the place frightened moviegoers were taken after the shooting.
Tom Sullivan, centre, pleaded with the media to find his son Alex Sullivan, who was missing after the shooting, according to the AP. Alex was at the movie to celebrate his 27th birthday.
Isaiah Bow, shown here hugging his mother, made it out of the theatre, only to go back for his girlfriend.
Emma Goos, shown here hugging her mother, reportedly applied pressure to a man's head at the theatre after the man was injured in the shooting.
Darius Harvey, who was in the theatre at the time of the shooting, talked to the media about the incident.
This SWAT officer stands outside Holmes' apartment while police search for booby traps. Police have already confirmed the apartment was indeed booby trapped
