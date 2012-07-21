Tragic Pictures From The Denver Shooting Aftermath

Photo: AP Images

We’re finally starting to put together a clearer picture of the tragic late-night shooting at Aurora, Colo’s Century 16 movie theatre.Alleged gunman James Holmes opened fire on moviegoers during The Dark Knight Rises, leaving at least 12 dead.



The scene after the shooting was nothing short of heartbreaking as witnesses hugged and tearfully recounted their stories.

Police then swarmed on Holmes’ apartment, which we recently learned is booby trapped.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.